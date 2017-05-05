Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 1000: Axis Direct

App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 05, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Direct is bullish on Zensar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Zensar Technologies


Q4FY17 revenue was below our estimates due to delay in traditional projects and conscious decline in non-core areas of MVS and IM products. One-offs (discounts, provision of property tax, global client event etc.) impacted the margin by 200 bps. EBITDA declined 450 bps QoQ. Forex loss impacted PAT.


Outlook


We expect revenue of USD 485mn/ USD 544mn in FY18/FY19.We expect EBITDA CAGR at 14% led by margin levers (automation initiatives, higher margin next gen services and improved US contribution). Expect FY18E/ FY19E EPS of Rs 62 / Rs 77. We rollover to FY19E with TP of Rs 1,000(13x FY19E EPS). Maintain BUY with19% upside from CMP of Rs 838. The stock trades at 13.5x/10.9x FY18E/FY19E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Zensar Technolgies

