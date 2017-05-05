Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 1000: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Zensar Technologies

Q4FY17 revenue was below our estimates due to delay in traditional projects and conscious decline in non-core areas of MVS and IM products. One-offs (discounts, provision of property tax, global client event etc.) impacted the margin by 200 bps. EBITDA declined 450 bps QoQ. Forex loss impacted PAT.

We expect revenue of USD 485mn/ USD 544mn in FY18/FY19.We expect EBITDA CAGR at 14% led by margin levers (automation initiatives, higher margin next gen services and improved US contribution). Expect FY18E/ FY19E EPS of Rs 62 / Rs 77. We rollover to FY19E with TP of Rs 1,000(13x FY19E EPS). Maintain BUY with19% upside from CMP of Rs 838. The stock trades at 13.5x/10.9x FY18E/FY19E EPS.

