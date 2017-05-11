Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zee Entertainment

4QFY17 EBITDA grew 14% YoY to INR 4.68b (2% above estimate) despite muted revenues, led by controlled A&P expenses. Programming cost fell 6% YoY to INR 6.5b (in-line). This quarter includes only two months of Sports biz numbers (which was sold to Sony).

Outlook

We expect ad growth to revert to normal post 1Q. We tone down our earnings estimate by 5% for FY18E/FY19E to factor in lower other income than earlier expected. We also revise our TP to INR 600 (prior: INR 610) based on 30x FY19E EPS (ex-&TV) plus INR19 toward &TV DCF value less INR 19 toward pref. share liability. Maintain Buy.

