App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Zee Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zee Entertainment


4QFY17 EBITDA grew 14% YoY to INR 4.68b (2% above estimate) despite muted revenues, led by controlled A&P expenses. Programming cost fell 6% YoY to INR 6.5b (in-line). This quarter includes only two months of Sports biz numbers (which was sold to Sony).


Outlook


We expect ad growth to revert to normal post 1Q. We tone down our earnings estimate by 5% for FY18E/FY19E to factor in lower other income than earlier expected. We also revise our TP to INR 600 (prior: INR 610) based on 30x FY19E EPS (ex-&TV) plus INR19 toward &TV DCF value less INR 19 toward pref. share liability. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.