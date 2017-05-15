Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 600: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Zee Entertainment

Revenues came in at Rs 1528.0 crore (vs. our estimate of Rs 1536.4 crore). Advertisement revenues remained subdued and lower-than expected at Rs 846.9 crore (decline of 2% YoY vs. our estimate of 3.3% growth), owing to post demonetisation woes.

Outlook

In addition, the current acquisition of RBNL channel adds to its strength across genres (not included in financials as of now). We roll over our valuations to FY19E and value the company at 31x FY19E P/E to arrive at a target price of Rs 600. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.

