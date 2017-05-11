App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 591: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 591 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 591: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises


Despite results of FMCG companies declared till now reflecting 11% YoY dip in ad spends in Q4FY17, ZEE reported robust domestic ad growth of 8.1% YoY, which was broad based across sectors. Domestic subscription dipped 2.7% YoY largely due to catch-up revenue in base.


Outlook


Ad growth recovery, monetisation of ZEE Anmol, improvement in regional markets and Phase III digitisation are key positives. Launch of Hindi GEC by Discovery and entry of Viacom18 in Tamil market in Q4FY18 will be key monitorables. We maintain ’BUY/SO’ with TP of INR 591. At CMP, the stock trades at 32.7x FY18E and 28.0x FY19E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

