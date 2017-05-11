App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 568: LKP Securities

LKP Securities is bullish on Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 568 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 568: LKP Securities

LKP Securities' research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises


Zee’s topline fell by a slight 0.3% as domestic subscription revenues and international revenues posted weak performance. Domestic Advertising revenues showed resilience by growing 8.6% (ex-sports business) despite the DeMo pangs having a negative impact on the FMCG sector.


Subscription revenues were down by 6% mainly on the high base of last year Q4 which had a major chunk of catch-up revenues. Weak international revenues were due to some regulatory issues in Middle East and Bangladesh.


Outlook


Margin guidance above 30% is heartening and we believe this to be quite achievable. However, due to higher investments, we have slightly reduced our bottom line estimates for FY18E and FY19E arriving at a target price of Rs 568, an upside of 10%. Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #LKP Securities #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

