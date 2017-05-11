Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 568: LKP Securities

LKP Securities' research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee’s topline fell by a slight 0.3% as domestic subscription revenues and international revenues posted weak performance. Domestic Advertising revenues showed resilience by growing 8.6% (ex-sports business) despite the DeMo pangs having a negative impact on the FMCG sector.

Subscription revenues were down by 6% mainly on the high base of last year Q4 which had a major chunk of catch-up revenues. Weak international revenues were due to some regulatory issues in Middle East and Bangladesh.

Outlook

Margin guidance above 30% is heartening and we believe this to be quite achievable. However, due to higher investments, we have slightly reduced our bottom line estimates for FY18E and FY19E arriving at a target price of Rs 568, an upside of 10%. Maintain BUY.

