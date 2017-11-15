App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 13, 2017 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Yes bank; target of Rs 359: SPA Securities

SPA Securities is bullish on Yes bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 359 in its research report dated November 02, 2017.

Broker Research
 
 
SPA Securities's report on Yes bank


Yes bank reported strong momentum on most of the metrics in P&L with 35% y-o-y loan book growth driving 30% y-o-y NII growth, 35% y-o-y other income growth and 34% y-o-y PPOP growth. Credit cost spiked 1.8 x y-o-y resulting in to 25% y-oy growth in PAT to INR 10bn. However, on the balance sheet front, it was a disappointment as there was high divergence on loan classification pertaining to FY17.


Outlook


However, its ability to do the same at such a short notice is something useful to understand. We increase our cautiousness on the bank’s asset quality and lower our valuation multiple from 3.4x to 3.0x FY19E P/Adj. BV and recommend a BUY on the stock with a TP of INR 359 in 18 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Recommendations #SPA Securities #Yes Bank

