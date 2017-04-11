App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 11, 2017 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Yes Bank; target of Rs 2110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Yes Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2110 in its research report dated April 07, 2017.

Buy Yes Bank; target of Rs 2110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Yes Bank

The recent capital raise of INR 49b (30% of December 2016 net worth) has added 300bp to Yes Bank?s (YES) CET1 ratio (13%). With an incremental market share of 3.5%+, aggressive roll-out of retail/SME products and strong corporate relationships, YES is expected to register loan CAGR (FY17-20) of 28% ? at least 2x of system loan growth.

Outlook

YES is available at 30% discount to private banks like HDFCB, IIB and KMB. Robust BV CAGR of 23% (highest in the system), superior RoEs, strong asset quality and increased balance sheet granularity (higher share of retail loans + CASA roll out) should drive a re-rating, in our view. We expect YES to bridge the valuation gap v/s peers, and thus, reiterate Buy with a target price of INR 2,110 (3.3x FY19 BV).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Yes Bank

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.