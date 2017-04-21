App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 21, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Yes Bank; target of Rs 2110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Yes Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2110 in its research report dated April 19, 2017.

Buy Yes Bank; target of Rs 2110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Yes Bank

Yes Bank’s (YES) NII grew 32% YoY (+10% QoQ) to INR 16.4b, helped by 20bp YoY NIM improvement (to 3.6%) and customer assets growth of 36% YoY (+15% QoQ). Strong NII and beat on other income (27% beat; +57% YoY) drove PPoP outperformance (+38% YoY; 14% beat). However, significantly higher provisioning led to in line PAT at INR 9.1b (30% YoY).

Outlook

The bank has best-inclass return ratio of with RoA/RoE of 1.8%/19%+. The bank is adequately capitalized for the next stage of growth (CET1 11.4%). Reiterate Buy with a target price of INR 2,110 (3.3x FY19) – based on residual income model.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

