Sep 08, 2017 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Yes Bank; target of Rs 1950: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Yes Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1950 in its research report dated 04 September 2017.

JM Financial's research report on Yes Bank

We met Yes Bank’s senior management recently and continue to remain positive about the bank’s execution abilities. Key takeaways from the meeting: a) Asset quality: The space to look out for any incremental stress will be the power sector (especially thermal) and some telecom sector companies.  Management believes most of the NCLT cases will go for restructuring rather than liquidation and IRPs have already begun receiving restructuring proposals. b) International Financial Reporting Standards ( IFRS ) : While the  timelines  on  implementation are still not clear , Yes Bank will need additional provisioning to the extent of  INR 6bn - INR  7bn and will  potentially  have an  impact on fee  income recognition (15 % - 20%  net impact on fees ).

Outlook

Yes Bank may have to face INR 6bn - INR 7bn in extra provisioning, which can be largely offset by the gains in its bonds portfolio. IFRS mandates that 50% of corporate fees will have to be amortised over the life of the asset. However, the net impact on fee recognition will be only to the extent of 15 % - 20%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #Yes Bank

