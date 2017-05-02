Buy Yes Bank; target of Rs 1840: Axis Direct

PAT at Rs 9.1 bn was in line with expectations, but GNPAs spiked up to 1.5% (almost 2x QoQ),led by slippage of a large cement sector asset, despite sales worth Rs 8.9 bn to ARCs. Management however expects this account to get resolved in Q1FY18. PCR came down significantly to 46.9% (down ~1900 bps QoQ), which to some extent is discomforting

Outlook

We roll forward our estimates to FY19, valuing YES at 2.9x FY19E P/ABV to arrive at a TP ofRs 1,840 (15% upside from CMP).At CMP, YES is trading at 3x/2.6x FY18E/FY19E ABV of Rs 538/Rs 626.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.