Buy Yes Bank; target of Rs 1840: Axis Direct
Axis Direct is bullish on Yes Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1840 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.
Axis Direct's research report on Yes Bank
PAT at Rs 9.1 bn was in line with expectations, but GNPAs spiked up to 1.5% (almost 2x QoQ),led by slippage of a large cement sector asset, despite sales worth Rs 8.9 bn to ARCs. Management however expects this account to get resolved in Q1FY18. PCR came down significantly to 46.9% (down ~1900 bps QoQ), which to some extent is discomforting
Outlook
We roll forward our estimates to FY19, valuing YES at 2.9x FY19E P/ABV to arrive at a TP ofRs 1,840 (15% upside from CMP).At CMP, YES is trading at 3x/2.6x FY18E/FY19E ABV of Rs 538/Rs 626.
