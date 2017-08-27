Buy Wonderla holidays; target of Rs 400: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Wonderla holidays

Wonderla holidays Q1FY18 revenue grew 19% YOY to Rs. 102cr vs Rs.86cr YOY led by 20.1% growth in average revenue per visitor where as footfall declined marginally by 1.3%.Bangalore park witnessed 12.8% increase in average ticket revenue, 45.4% increase in average non-ticket revenue and 3.5% decline in footfalls. Kochi park witnessed 10.1% increase in average ticket revenue, 63.9% increase in average non-ticket revenue and 5.6% increase in footfalls.

Outlook

Given the strong footprint in South India, robust expansion plans & improved cash flow, we recommend a BUY on the WHL with a revised DCF target price of Rs.400 upside of 19% from the CMP.

