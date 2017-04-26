App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wipro; target of Rs 554: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 554 in its research report dated April 25, 2017.

Buy Wipro; target of Rs 554: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' report on Wipro

Wipro reported 1.7% QoQ (CC) revenue growth with Manufacturing & Technology, Finance Solutions, Consumer Business Unit and Energy/Natural Resources & Utilities (E&U) leading the pack—up 4.7%, 3.2%, 2.6% and 1.9% QoQ (CC), respectively. However, Communications and Healthcare were laggards—down 6.6% and 2.2% QoQ in CC, respectively.

Outlook

Wipro has been marred by higher presence in struggling verticals like Energy and higher exposure to India & Middle East. We believe, positive commentary on BFSI and E&U along with recovery in US, resolution of internal issues and valuation comfort imply limited downside from current level. The stock trades at 12.5x FY19E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with target price of INR 554.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Wipro

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.