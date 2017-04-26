Buy Wipro; target of Rs 554: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' report on Wipro

Wipro reported 1.7% QoQ (CC) revenue growth with Manufacturing & Technology, Finance Solutions, Consumer Business Unit and Energy/Natural Resources & Utilities (E&U) leading the pack—up 4.7%, 3.2%, 2.6% and 1.9% QoQ (CC), respectively. However, Communications and Healthcare were laggards—down 6.6% and 2.2% QoQ in CC, respectively.

Outlook

Wipro has been marred by higher presence in struggling verticals like Energy and higher exposure to India & Middle East. We believe, positive commentary on BFSI and E&U along with recovery in US, resolution of internal issues and valuation comfort imply limited downside from current level. The stock trades at 12.5x FY19E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with target price of INR 554.

