Buy Whirlpool of India; target of Rs 1375: KR Choksey
KR Choksey is bullish on Whirlpool of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1375 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.
KR Choksey's research report on Whirlpool of India
Outlook
WOIL is a zero debt company and it is generating high RoE of 23.4% and RoCE of 21.8%. At CMP of INR 1,158 the stock is trading at P/E of 30.8x for FY19E, we expect the Revenue and PAT to grow at CAGR of 13.9% and 23.2% respectively between FY15 and FY19E. We have a “BUY” rating on the stock with Target Price of INR 1,375 representing an upside of 18.7%.
