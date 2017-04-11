App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 11, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Westlife Development; target of Rs 260: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Westlife Development has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated April 10, 2017.

Buy Westlife Development; target of Rs 260: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's report on Westlife Development

After the recent slowdown in QSR space, McDonald?s launched various initiatives such as brand extensions (McCafe, McDelivery) and a stronger breakfast offering.

Outlook

We remain positive on Westlife as it continues to innovate and prepare itself for an uptick in consumer sentiment. Despite upgrading consumer experience, it continues to deliver strong value proposition. We build in net sales CAGR of 18% over FY17-20 and estimate OPM increase of 220 bps over FY17-20. Maintain BUY with DCF-based TP of Rs 260.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

