App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2017 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Westlife Development; target of Rs 250: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Westlife Development has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Buy Westlife Development; target of Rs 250: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Westlife Development


Q4 sales grew 7.5% YoY. SSSg grew modest 1% YoY on lower footfalls at high street and malls due to an early end to EoSS. Gross margin improved 40bps YoY to 61.3% but EBITDA margin declined 60bps YoY on higher staff costs (up 140bps YoY). For FY17, sales grew 12% (on 4% SSSg) and EBITDA grew 10% (EBITDA margin declined 10bps to 5.1%).


Outlook


We cut our FY18/19E EBITDA estimates by 9% each. However, we remain positive on Westlife as it continues to innovate and prepare itself for an uptick in consumer sentiment. Despite upgrading consumer experience, it continues to deliver strong value proposition. Maintain BUY with DCF-based revised TP of Rs 250 (Rs 260 earlier).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Westlife Development

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.