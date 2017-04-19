App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 19, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wabco India; target of Rs 7000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Wabco India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7000 in its research report dated April 13, 2017.

Buy Wabco India; target of Rs 7000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on Wabco India

The government’s focus on emission & safety norms is likely to benefit Wabco India (WIL), which is one of the prominent players in safety solutions in the Indian CV space. The government’s thrust on environmental protection & road safety is evident from the past chain of events - migration from BS III to BS IV emission standard and mandatory implementation of anti-lock brake system (ABS), respectively.

Outlook

With the government focusing more on safety norms, WIL is well placed to capture this growth opportunity, going forward. Thus, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock valuing it at 37x FY19E EPS, with a target price of Rs 7000.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #WABCO India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.