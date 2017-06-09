Buy Wabco India; target of Rs 6610: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Wabco India

Wabco India’s (WIL) Q4FY17 revenues came in at Rs 577 crore (up 2.8% YoY) vs. our estimate of Rs 600 crore. Revenue from domestic operations grew 4% YoY to Rs 432 crore (vs. estimate Rs 437 crore) while revenue from exports declined 1.3% YoY to Rs 145 crore (vs. estimate Rs 163 crore).

Outlook

With the government focusing more on safety norms, WIL is well placed to capture this growth opportunity, going forward. Thus, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock valuing it at 37x FY19E EPS, with a target price of Rs 6610.

