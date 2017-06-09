App
Jun 09, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wabco India; target of Rs 6610: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Wabco India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6610 in its research report dated June 08, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Wabco India


Wabco India’s (WIL) Q4FY17 revenues came in at Rs 577 crore (up 2.8% YoY) vs. our estimate of Rs 600 crore. Revenue from domestic operations grew 4% YoY to Rs 432 crore (vs. estimate Rs 437 crore) while revenue from exports declined 1.3% YoY to Rs 145 crore (vs. estimate Rs 163 crore).


Outlook


With the government focusing more on safety norms, WIL is well placed to capture this growth opportunity, going forward. Thus, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock valuing it at 37x FY19E EPS, with a target price of Rs 6610.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #WABCO India

