Buy VST Tillers Tractors; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on VST Tillers Tractors

In the backdrop of below normal monsoon forecasts i.e. 95% of long period average (LPA) made the by private weather monitoring agency Skymet earlier in the year, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) overturned the ambiguity with near normal monsoon forecast (96% of LPA) for upcoming monsoon season 2017.

Outlook

We value VST at Rs 2200, i.e. 21x P/E on FY19E EPS of Rs 104.9 with a BUY rating on the stock. VST would also be a key beneficiary of normal to positive monsoon in southern & North East India. A key risk to our call is partial benefits realised from the planned capex of Rs 120 crore in FY18E.

