May 31, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy VST Tillers Tractors; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on VST Tillers Tractors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy VST Tillers Tractors; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on VST Tillers Tractors


In the backdrop of below normal monsoon forecasts i.e. 95% of long period average (LPA) made the by private weather monitoring agency Skymet earlier in the year, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) overturned the ambiguity with near normal monsoon forecast (96% of LPA) for upcoming monsoon season 2017.


Outlook


We value VST at Rs 2200, i.e. 21x P/E on FY19E EPS of Rs 104.9 with a BUY rating on the stock. VST would also be a key beneficiary of normal to positive monsoon in southern & North East India. A key risk to our call is partial benefits realised from the planned capex of Rs 120 crore in FY18E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

