Buy VST Tillers Tractors; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on VST Tillers Tractors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on VST Tillers Tractors
In the backdrop of below normal monsoon forecasts i.e. 95% of long period average (LPA) made the by private weather monitoring agency Skymet earlier in the year, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) overturned the ambiguity with near normal monsoon forecast (96% of LPA) for upcoming monsoon season 2017.
Outlook
We value VST at Rs 2200, i.e. 21x P/E on FY19E EPS of Rs 104.9 with a BUY rating on the stock. VST would also be a key beneficiary of normal to positive monsoon in southern & North East India. A key risk to our call is partial benefits realised from the planned capex of Rs 120 crore in FY18E.
