May 26, 2017 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltas; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Voltas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Buy Voltas; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Voltas


Voltas’ Q4FY17 consolidated revenues recorded growth of ~11% YoY led by strong performance of the unitary cooling product (UCP) segment wherein segment revenue grew 28% YoY. Strong sales growth in the UCP segment was largely due to supportive weather and launch of new product range during the period.


Outlook


We ascribe a PE multiple of 8x FY19E earning to EMPS business and 7x FY19E earnings to EPS segment. We maintain our BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 525/share (based on 24x FY19E earnings).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

