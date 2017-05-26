Buy Voltas; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Voltas

Voltas’ Q4FY17 consolidated revenues recorded growth of ~11% YoY led by strong performance of the unitary cooling product (UCP) segment wherein segment revenue grew 28% YoY. Strong sales growth in the UCP segment was largely due to supportive weather and launch of new product range during the period.

Outlook

We ascribe a PE multiple of 8x FY19E earning to EMPS business and 7x FY19E earnings to EPS segment. We maintain our BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 525/share (based on 24x FY19E earnings).

