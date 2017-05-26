Buy Voltas; target of Rs 522: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Voltas

Voltas (VOLT) had a strong Q4FY17—margin at 5-years’ high (projects), strong A/C business momentum (revenue up 28%) and easily navigating margin/market share concerns in this business. That said, a landscape changing development could be VOLT’s decision to enter the white goods business in a 50:50 JV with Arcelik.

Outlook

That this business is profitable and well valued (peers’ 25% ROCE, 35x PE) should augur well for the stock. Enthused by this, we raise FY18/19 EPS estimate 10% each (projects business), see strategic & earnings upside on its JV and raise TP to INR 522 (INR 375 earlier; revise up consumer business’ target multiple to 35x (earlier 25x). Maintain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.