May 23, 2017 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy VIP Industries; target of Rs 204: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on VIP Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 204 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Buy VIP Industries; target of Rs 204: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on VIP Industries


VIP Industries’ (VIP) Q4FY17 revenue at INR 3.1bn (up 12% YoY) and EBITDA at INR307mn (up 41% YoY) surpassed estimates 3% and 15%, respectively. Domestic revenue jumped 16% (6.5% in FY17) led entirely by volume growth. While gross margin rose to 48.3% (highest in 3 plus years), EBITDA margin expanded 208bps YoY to 10.0% fuelled by lower advertising & other expenses.


Outlook


Over the long term, VIP is well positioned as mix improves in favour of high-margin products and rising penetration of branded luggage. We estimate it to post 25% PAT CAGR and RoCE to expand 460bps to 37% over FY17-19. We maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR 204 (22x FY19E EPS). At CMP, the stock trades at 20.8x FY19E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

