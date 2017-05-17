App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 960: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Vinati Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 960 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 960: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Vinati Organics


Vinati Organics (VOL) reported strong growth in revenues at Rs 2.0bn (+26% YoY) in 4QFY17, mainly led by a substantial contribution from products launched in FY17 (15% of revenues).


Outlook


VOL remains one of our preferred picks, based on (1) Confidence in its new product launches, (2) Traction in ATBS demand, (3) High pricing power, given VOL’s niche position and product selection, (4) Strong margins and return ratios (RoE/RoIC of 20%+), and (5) A healthy B/S (net cash). Maintain BUY with an increased TP of Rs 960 (25x FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Vinati Organics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.