Jun 22, 2017 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Vesuvius India; target of Rs 1392: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Vesuvius India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1392 in its research report dated June 21, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Vesuvius India


Q1CY17 sales catapulted 27.6% YoY (outperforming industry) on account of steel production in large mills jumping 15%. The bigger driver was exports, which sustained CY16 momentum—it had jumped 77% YoY and contributed 20% to sales. While deemed exports grew 17% YoY on account of demand stabilising at Arcelor Mittal in Kazakhstan, direct exports to parent surged 3.2x YoY to INR 853mn (54% of exports).


Outlook


We expect VIL to post revenue and earnings CAGR of 16% and 21%, respectively, over CY16-18E. We maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR 1,392. The stock is currently trading at 23.6x CY17E and 19.5x CY18E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

