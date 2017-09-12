App
Sep 12, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Vedanta; target of Rs 362: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Vedanta has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 362 in its research report dated 07 September 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Vedanta

Estimated capex for Gamsberg reduced from USD 600 mn to USD 400 mn; (2) Gamsberg expected ore production of 400 kt in Phase 1 (FY19) to 800 kt in Phase 3; and (3) Scorpion mine life increased by 6 months.

Outlook

We upgrade the stock to BUY from HOLD with a revised target price of Rs336 (Rs257 earlier). Accordingly, we reduce FY18/19 EPS estimate for Vedanta to Rs25/32 (Rs26/34 earlier). Maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs362 (Rs310 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Vedanta

