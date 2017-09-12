Buy Vedanta; target of Rs 362: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Vedanta

Estimated capex for Gamsberg reduced from USD 600 mn to USD 400 mn; (2) Gamsberg expected ore production of 400 kt in Phase 1 (FY19) to 800 kt in Phase 3; and (3) Scorpion mine life increased by 6 months.

Outlook

We upgrade the stock to BUY from HOLD with a revised target price of Rs336 (Rs257 earlier). Accordingly, we reduce FY18/19 EPS estimate for Vedanta to Rs25/32 (Rs26/34 earlier). Maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs362 (Rs310 earlier).

