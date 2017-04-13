Buy Vedanta; target of Rs 300: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' report on Vedanta

Vedanta (VEDL) has announced April 11, 2017, as the effective date of merger with Cairn (CAIR). We reiterate our view that the biggest positive for VEDL is the access to CAIR’s INR 250bn cash balance and cancellation of the USD1.5bn inter-company loan rolled over earlier this year.

Outlook

Factoring in the preference share issue and dividend payout to CAIR’s shareholders, the merged entity is trading almost at par with VEDL’s current stock price. Our revised target price (ex-dividend) comes to INR 300 (INR 310 earlier), implying an exit FY19E EBITDA of 6x. Maintain ‘BUY’.

