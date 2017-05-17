App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Vedanta; target of Rs 288: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Vedanta has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 288 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Buy Vedanta; target of Rs 288: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Vedanta


Q4FY17 performance was driven by Zn and Al divisions, which combined comprise two-thirds of consolidated EBITDA. Vedanta availed benefits on both pricing and volume fronts. LME Zn and Al prices jumped 66%/22% at USD 2,780/ USD 1,851/t YoY.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock is trading at 3.6x FY19E, which is at a discount to global peers that are trading at 6-7x. We maintain ‘BUY’. Our target price remains unchanged at INR 288, implying exit multiple of 4.2x.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Vedanta

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.