you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Vedanta; target of Rs 278: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Vedanta has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 278 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Buy Vedanta; target of Rs 278: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Vedanta


FY18 capex guidance at USD 1.2 bn which includes (1) USD 0.4 bn for Zinc India, (2) USD 0.2bn for Gamsberg, (3) USD 0.16 bn for Aluminum and Power business, and (4) USD 0.25 bn for oil & gas business. Capex in FY17 at USD 0.7bn against original guidance of USD 1 bn mainly due to lower spend in oil & gas business.


Outlook


We maintain our FY18/19 EPS estimate at Rs 31/37. Maintain BUY with a target price at Rs 278 (15% upside from CMP of Rs 241) based on SOTP valuation.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Vedanta

