Buy Vedanta; target of Rs 278: Axis Direct

FY18 capex guidance at USD 1.2 bn which includes (1) USD 0.4 bn for Zinc India, (2) USD 0.2bn for Gamsberg, (3) USD 0.16 bn for Aluminum and Power business, and (4) USD 0.25 bn for oil & gas business. Capex in FY17 at USD 0.7bn against original guidance of USD 1 bn mainly due to lower spend in oil & gas business.

We maintain our FY18/19 EPS estimate at Rs 31/37. Maintain BUY with a target price at Rs 278 (15% upside from CMP of Rs 241) based on SOTP valuation.

