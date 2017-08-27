App
Aug 23, 2017 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Vakrangee; target of Rs 640: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital is bullish on Vakrangee has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated 22 August 2017.

Buy Vakrangee; target of Rs 640: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital's research report on Vakrangee

Vakrangee Limited (VL) is a unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & ATM, insurance, e-governance, ecommerce and logistics services to the unserved & underserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets. These retail outlets are called as “Vakrangee Kendra” which act as a “One-stop shop” for availing various services and products.

Outlook

We believe that premium valuations for Vakrangee will continue, looking at Vakrangee’s strong business model, excellent revenue visibility and a huge untapped potential yet to be realised via financial inclusion in a country like India which makes the company a unique play on India where there are no comparables as of now, hence the market would be willing to pay a high PE for a stock which offers both growth and value combination for the next 3-5 years.Hence we believe that the VL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 640 over the next 12 to 18 months.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Joindre Capital #Recommendations #Vakrangee

