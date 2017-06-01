Buy VA Tech Wabag; target of Rs 765: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on VA Tech Wabag

Wabag now has an order backlog of Rs 8100 crore, including a framework order of Rs 870 crore. Order intake for Q4FY17 was at Rs 868 crore. Execution in the overseas segment witnessed a healthy pick-up. The same contributed 64% to topline in FY17. The management indicated that all overseas projects are now progressing as per schedule.

Outlook

With an improving outlook, we have pencilled in new order wins of Rs 4,500 crore and Rs 5000 crore for FY18E and FY19E, respectively. Accordingly, we value the company at 16x FY19E (15x FY19E earlier) EPS of Rs 48 to arrive at a target price of Rs 765.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.