App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 01, 2017 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy VA Tech Wabag; target of Rs 765: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on VA Tech Wabag has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 765 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Buy VA Tech Wabag; target of Rs 765: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on VA Tech Wabag


Wabag now has an order backlog of Rs 8100 crore, including a framework order of Rs 870 crore. Order intake for Q4FY17 was at Rs 868 crore. Execution in the overseas segment witnessed a healthy pick-up. The same contributed 64% to topline in FY17. The management indicated that all overseas projects are now progressing as per schedule.


Outlook


With an improving outlook, we have pencilled in new order wins of Rs 4,500 crore and Rs 5000 crore for FY18E and FY19E, respectively. Accordingly, we value the company at 16x FY19E (15x FY19E earlier) EPS of Rs 48 to arrive at a target price of Rs 765.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Va Tech Wabag

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.