Jun 07, 2017 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Va Tech Wabag; target of Rs 750: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Va Tech Wabag has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Buy Va Tech Wabag; target of Rs 750: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Va Tech Wabag


VA Tech's (VATW) Q4FY17 reported PAT of Rs 757 mn was up 11% YoY and beat our/Street expectations. This was driven by better than expected execution during the quarter. Consolidated revenue grew 32% YoY to Rs 11.3 bn, driven by strong growth in international projects (up 41% YoY) as well as domestic revenue (up 27% YoY).


Outlook


We maintain our FY18E EPS at Rs 36. We roll forward our valuation to FY19 and our revised TP is Rs 750 (20x FY19E) vs. Rs 664 earlier.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

