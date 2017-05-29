App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2017 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy VA Tech Wabag; target of Rs 725: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on VA Tech Wabag has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Buy VA Tech Wabag; target of Rs 725: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on VA Tech Wabag


VATW posted strong top-line growth of 33% and 27% YoY for consolidated and standalone operations, respectively, led by execution of large jobs. However, cost provisions and weak margins in several low-end domestic jobs impacted standalone margin, which at 7.7% plummeted 830bps YoY.


Outlook


While we remain upbeat on execution and new order growth over the next 2-3 years given huge opportunities and VATW’s solid track record, our focus is primarily on working capital and liquidated damages, which are key risks that could hamper growth. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Va Tech Wabag

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.