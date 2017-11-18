Buy VA Tech Wabag; target of Rs 711: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on VA Tech Wabag

VA Tech Wabag’s (VAW) reported good set of numbers in the second quarter on an operational basis. Profit and EBITDA Numbers were ahead of our expectations. The stock has underperformed in recent quarters due to increasing working capital intensity which has raised net borrowings.

Outlook

We have been positive on the stock in view strong order book of the company coupled with relative under-performance in stock price in H1FY18. Valuations are attractive relative to peers. Reiterate “BUY” with an unchanged price target of Rs 711.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.