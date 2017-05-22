Buy USDINR; target of 65.75: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened slightly lower in the last session and prices rose gradually for first half of the session and made a high of 65.09. Later prices corrected sharply for the remaining session and made a low of 64.67. Previously prices have broken out from its short term declining trend line resistance and are expected to retest the breakout level and rise further towards next strong resistance placed around its 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 65.75 level.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.