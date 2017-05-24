Buy USDINR; target of 65.35 - 65.55: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

As expected the USDINR pair traded on positive note and edged till the high of 64.94 and settled at 64.91 gaining 0.40%. Pair has breached the rectangular pattern resistance of 64.87 and according to the break out pattern the upside targets are projected till 65.55 levels. For the day we advise buying around 64.90 levels for targets of 65.30 then 65.55.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.