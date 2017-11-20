Buy USDINR; target of 65.35 - 65.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds pared early gains to end lower, even after Moody’s Investors Service raised the sovereign credit rating. The benchmark yield posted its fifth weekly rise amid concerns that inflation will gain pace • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 202 7 bond yield declined to 7.05 % from 7.06 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond declined to 2.34 % from 2.38 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee posted a weekly gain against the US$, helped by a boost in domestic sentiment after Moody's upgraded the country’s sovereign credit rating for the first time in about 14 years • The US$ held mild losses against major currencies following declines in US treasury yields . Investor s continue to track US tax reforms while December interest rate hike expectations remain intact. The Euro pummelled over failed German government formation talks while Yen rose sharply on the back of rising demand for safe haven assets.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE ended at 65.08. The November contract open interest increased 0.84 % from the previous day • December contract open interest rose 2.3 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR November futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 65.00 - 65.10 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 65.35 / 65.40 Stop Loss: 64.90 Support Resistance S 1/ S 2: 65.00 / 64.80 R 1/R 2:65.30 /65.50

