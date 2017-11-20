App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 20, 2017 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 65.35 - 65.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the USDINR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market
Government bonds pared early gains to end lower, even after Moody’s Investors Service raised the sovereign credit rating. The benchmark yield posted its fifth weekly rise amid concerns that inflation will gain pace • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 202 7 bond yield declined to 7.05 % from 7.06 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond declined to 2.34 % from 2.38 % in the previous session.


Forex (US$/INR)
The  rupee posted a weekly gain against the US$, helped by a boost in  domestic sentiment after Moody's upgraded the country’s sovereign  credit rating for the first time in about 14 years • The  US$  held mild losses against major currencies following declines in  US treasury  yields . Investor s continue to track US tax reforms while December interest rate hike expectations remain intact. The Euro pummelled over failed German government formation talks while Yen rose sharply on the back of rising demand for safe haven assets.


Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE ended at 65.08. The  November contract open  interest  increased 0.84 % from the previous day • December contract open interest  rose 2.3 % in the  previous session • We expect  the US$ to  find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the US$INR.


Intra-day strategy

US$INR November futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 65.00 - 65.10Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 65.35 / 65.40Stop Loss: 64.90
SupportResistance
S 1/ S 2: 65.00 / 64.80R 1/R 2:65.30 /65.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

most popular

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.