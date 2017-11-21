Buy USDINR; target of 65.35 - 65.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the USDINR.
Debt market
Government bonds surged, with the benchmark yield posting its biggest single - session fall in more than a year, after the Reserve Bank of India cancelled an open market sale of debt scheduled for this week • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield declined to 6.89 % from 7.05 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond yield increased to 2.37 % from 2.34 % in the previous session.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee ended lower in a lack lustre session vs. the US$ on importer’s greenback demand, even as traders awaited further trading cues • The US$ recovered some of its losses as Euro as well as JPY fell against US$. Failure of German coalition talks to form a government led by Chancellor Angela Merkel is weighing on the single currency. JPY continue d to trade in a range as a US rate hike possibility remains intact ahead of the Fed’s FOMC monetary policy meeting.Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE ended at 65.16. The November contract open interest declined 7.07 % from the previous day • December contract open interest rose 4.64 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the US$INR.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR November futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 65.03 - 65.13
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 65.35 / 65.40
|Stop Loss: 64.93
|Support
|Resistance
|S 1/ S 2: 65.00 / 64.80
|R 1/R 2:65.30 /65.50
