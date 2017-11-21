Buy USDINR; target of 65.35 - 65.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds surged, with the benchmark yield posting its biggest single - session fall in more than a year, after the Reserve Bank of India cancelled an open market sale of debt scheduled for this week • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield declined to 6.89 % from 7.05 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond yield increased to 2.37 % from 2.34 % in the previous session.

The rupee ended lower in a lack lustre session vs. the US$ on importer’s greenback demand, even as traders awaited further trading cues • The US$ recovered some of its losses as Euro as well as JPY fell against US$. Failure of German coalition talks to form a government led by Chancellor Angela Merkel is weighing on the single currency. JPY continue d to trade in a range as a US rate hike possibility remains intact ahead of the Fed’s FOMC monetary policy meeting.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE ended at 65.16. The November contract open interest declined 7.07 % from the previous day • December contract open interest rose 4.64 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR November futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 65.03 - 65.13 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 65.35 / 65.40 Stop Loss: 64.93 Support Resistance S 1/ S 2: 65.00 / 64.80 R 1/R 2:65.30 /65.50

