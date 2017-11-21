App
Nov 21, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 65.35 - 65.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the USDINR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds surged, with the benchmark yield posting its biggest single - session fall in more than a year, after the Reserve Bank of India cancelled an open market sale of debt scheduled for this week • The  GoI benchmark  6.79 % 2027 bond  yield declined to  6.89 % from  7.05 % in the previous session • Yield on  the  US 10 - year benchmark bond yield increased to 2.37 % from  2.34 % in the  previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The  rupee ended lower in a lack lustre session vs. the US$ on importer’s greenback demand, even as traders awaited further trading cues • The  US$  recovered some of its losses as Euro as well as JPY fell against  US$. Failure of German coalition talks to form a government led by Chancellor Angela Merkel is weighing on the single currency. JPY continue d to trade in a range as a US rate hike possibility remains intact ahead of the Fed’s FOMC monetary policy meeting.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE ended at 65.16. The  November contract open  interest  declined 7.07 % from the previous day • December contract open interest  rose 4.64 % in the  previous session • We expect  the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR November futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 65.03 - 65.13Market Lot: US$1000
Target:  65.35 / 65.40Stop Loss: 64.93
SupportResistance
S 1/ S 2: 65.00 / 64.80R 1/R 2:65.30 /65.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

