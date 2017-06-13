Buy USDINR; target of 65.25: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened slightly higher with gap in the last session and prices rose gradually for the whole session till high of 64.59 and close d around 64.58 level. Overall prices have been moving in a sideways trend since last few weeks after breaking out from its short term declining trend line resistance. Prices are expected to recover from these levels if break above 64.70 level towards next resistances placed around 65.10 and 65.25 levels.

