Jun 13, 2017 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 65.25: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR for the target of 65.25 with a stop loss of 64.30.

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR


USDINR futures opened slightly higher with gap in the last session and prices rose gradually for the whole session till high of 64.59 and close d around 64.58 level. Overall prices have been moving in a sideways trend since last few weeks after breaking out from its short term declining trend line resistance. Prices are expected to recover from these levels if break above 64.70 level towards next resistances placed around 65.10 and 65.25 levels.

Pair : USDINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 64.70
Target : 65.25
Stop Loss : 64.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #USDINR #Way2Wealth

