Buy USDINR; target of 65.25: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened lower in the last session and prices consolidated for most of the session in the range of 64.60 - 64. 70 levels and closed at 64.68. Prices have been trading in a narrow range of 64.40 - 65.00 levels in the previous two weeks and are expected to bounce from these levels if sustain above 64.75 level towards next strong resistances placed around 65.10 and 65.2 5 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.