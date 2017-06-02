Buy USDINR; target of 65.25: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR for the target of 65.25 with a stop loss of 64.40.
Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR
USDINR futures opened lower in the last session and prices consolidated for most of the session in the range of 64.60 - 64. 70 levels and closed at 64.68. Prices have been trading in a narrow range of 64.40 - 65.00 levels in the previous two weeks and are expected to bounce from these levels if sustain above 64.75 level towards next strong resistances placed around 65.10 and 65.2 5 levels.Pair : USDINR
Action : buy
Entry : 64.75
Target : 65.25
Stop Loss : 64.40
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.