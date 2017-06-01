Buy USDINR; target of 65.25 : Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened slightly lower with gap in the last session and prices fell further till low of 64.70 and consolidated for the remaining session in the range of 64.70 - 64.80 levels. Prices have taken strong support around current levels and are expected to move higher if break above its recent high of 64.93 level towards next strong resistances placed around 65. 25 and 65.35 levels.

Pair : USDINR

Action : buy

Entry : 64.93

Target : 65.25

Stop Loss : 64.69

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.