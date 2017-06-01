Jun 01, 2017 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buy USDINR; target of 65.25 : Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR for the target of 65.25 with a stop loss of 64.69.
Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR
USDINR futures opened slightly lower with gap in the last session and prices fell further till low of 64.70 and consolidated for the remaining session in the range of 64.70 - 64.80 levels. Prices have taken strong support around current levels and are expected to move higher if break above its recent high of 64.93 level towards next strong resistances placed around 65. 25 and 65.35 levels.
Pair : USDINR
Action : buy
Entry : 64.93
Target : 65.25
Stop Loss : 64.69
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.