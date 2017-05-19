Buy USDINR: target of 65.25: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR Entry of 64.75 for the target of 65.25 with a stop loss of 64.40 .
USDINR futures opened strongly higher with gap in the last session and prices consolidated for first half of the session in the range of 64.40-64.50 levels. Later prices gave breakout above its short term declining trend line resistance and rose strongly for the remaining session till high of 65.00 level. Prices are expected to recover further from these levels towards next strong resistances placed around 65.25 and 65.95 levels.
Pair : USDINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 64.75
Target : 65.25
Stop Loss : 64.40
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.