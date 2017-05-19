Buy USDINR: target of 65.25: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened strongly higher with gap in the last session and prices consolidated for first half of the session in the range of 64.40-64.50 levels. Later prices gave breakout above its short term declining trend line resistance and rose strongly for the remaining session till high of 65.00 level. Prices are expected to recover further from these levels towards next strong resistances placed around 65.25 and 65.95 levels.

