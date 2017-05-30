Buy USDINR; target of 65.25: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR for the target of 65.25 with a stop loss of 64.65.
Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR
USDINR futures opened higher with gap in the last session and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.70-64.83 levels. Prices have been trading in a narrow range of 64.40-65.10 in the previous few sessions after breaking out from its short term declining trend line resistance. Prices are expected to move higher from these levels if sustain above the level of 64.90 towards next resistance placed around 65.25 level.Pair : USDINR
Action : buy
Entry : 64.90
Target : 65.25
Stop Loss : 64.65
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.