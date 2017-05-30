Buy USDINR; target of 65.25: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened higher with gap in the last session and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.70-64.83 levels. Prices have been trading in a narrow range of 64.40-65.10 in the previous few sessions after breaking out from its short term declining trend line resistance. Prices are expected to move higher from these levels if sustain above the level of 64.90 towards next resistance placed around 65.25 level.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.