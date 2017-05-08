Buy USDINR; target of 65.20: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened slightly higher in the last session and prices rose gradually for the whole session till high of 64.56. Prices have taken strong support near its recent multiple bottoms placed around 64.20 level and moving in a narrow range of 64.20-64.60 levels. Prices are expected to recover for a short term bounce from current levels towards immediate resistance around its 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its recent fall from 68.50-64.20 placed at 65.20 level.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.