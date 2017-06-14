Buy USDINR; target of 65.10: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR for the target of 65.10 with a stop loss of 64.40.
Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR
USDINR futures opened flat in the last session and prices corrected for the whole session and closed around 64.45 level. Prices have been trading in a narrow range of 64.30 - 64.70 levels in the previous few weeks and are expected to recover from these levels if break above its nearest resistance of 64.70 level towards next resistances placed around 65.10 and 65.25 levels.Pair : USDINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 64.70
Target : 65.10
Stop Loss : 64.40
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.