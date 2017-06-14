Buy USDINR; target of 65.10: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened flat in the last session and prices corrected for the whole session and closed around 64.45 level. Prices have been trading in a narrow range of 64.30 - 64.70 levels in the previous few weeks and are expected to recover from these levels if break above its nearest resistance of 64.70 level towards next resistances placed around 65.10 and 65.25 levels.

