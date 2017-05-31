Buy USDINR; target of 65.10: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened higher in the last session and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.80 - 64.90 levels. Previously prices have broken out from its short term declining trend line resistance and made higher top higher bottom chart pattern which is suggesting a potential trend reversal for the pair in the short term. Prices are expected to rise towards next resistances placed around 65.10 and 65.75 levels.

Pair : USDINR

Action : buy

Entry : 64.80

Target : 65.10

Stop Loss : 64.60

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.