May 31, 2017 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buy USDINR; target of 65.10: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR for the target of 65.10 with a stop loss of 64.60.
Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR
USDINR futures opened higher in the last session and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.80 - 64.90 levels. Previously prices have broken out from its short term declining trend line resistance and made higher top higher bottom chart pattern which is suggesting a potential trend reversal for the pair in the short term. Prices are expected to rise towards next resistances placed around 65.10 and 65.75 levels.
Pair : USDINR
Action : buy
Entry : 64.80
Target : 65.10
Stop Loss : 64.60
