Buy USDINR; target of 65.10: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened lower with gap in the last session and prices recovered gradually for the whole session till high of 64.69. Prices have been consolidating in a narrow range in the previous few session and are likely to recover from these levels if break above 64.70 level towards next resistances placed around 65.10 and 65.25 levels. Immediate strong supports are placed at 64.40 and 64.10 levels.

