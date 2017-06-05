Buy USDINR; target of 65.10: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR for the target of 65.10 with a stop loss of 64.40.
USDINR futures opened lower with gap in the last session and prices recovered gradually for the whole session till high of 64.69. Prices have been consolidating in a narrow range in the previous few session and are likely to recover from these levels if break above 64.70 level towards next resistances placed around 65.10 and 65.25 levels. Immediate strong supports are placed at 64.40 and 64.10 levels.Pair : USDINR
Action : buy
Entry : 64.70
Target : 65.10
Stop Loss : 64.40
