App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2017 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 65.00 - 65.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the USDINR pair.

Buy USDINR; target of 65.00 - 65.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds reversed gains to end lower, after the Army said it had launched a ‘punitive fire assault’ across LOC raising geo political tensions. • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose mildly to 6. 68% from 6.67% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.28% from 2.25% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee fell to a more - than - s even - week low against the US$, as a suspected terror strike in Britain dented investors’ appetite for risk assets. The Indian army’s firing on some Pakistani posts also briefly weighed on sentiment. • The US$ recouped some of its losses against major as well as emerging currencies. Alleged terrorist attack in Manchester weighed on British pound while Euro too witnessed profit booking on rising risk concerns.  We  expect US$ to remain supported above 96 level while Japanese Yen  could too gain further on rising geo political risks on safe haven buying  demand.

US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64. 95. The May contract open interest declined 4. 01 % from the previous day • June contract open interest increased by 7.79 % in the last session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bulllish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 64.70 - 64.80Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 65.00/ 65.20Stop Loss: 64.60
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.70 / 64.50R1/R2:65.00 /65.20

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.