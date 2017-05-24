Buy USDINR; target of 65.00 - 65.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds reversed gains to end lower, after the Army said it had launched a ‘punitive fire assault’ across LOC raising geo political tensions. • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose mildly to 6. 68% from 6.67% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.28% from 2.25% in the previous session.

The rupee fell to a more - than - s even - week low against the US$, as a suspected terror strike in Britain dented investors’ appetite for risk assets. The Indian army’s firing on some Pakistani posts also briefly weighed on sentiment. • The US$ recouped some of its losses against major as well as emerging currencies. Alleged terrorist attack in Manchester weighed on British pound while Euro too witnessed profit booking on rising risk concerns. We expect US$ to remain supported above 96 level while Japanese Yen could too gain further on rising geo political risks on safe haven buying demand.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64. 95. The May contract open interest declined 4. 01 % from the previous day • June contract open interest increased by 7.79 % in the last session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy







US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bulllish on US$INR





Buy US$INR in the range of 64.70 - 64.80

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 65.00/ 65.20

Stop Loss: 64.60





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.70 / 64.50

R1/R2:65.00 /65.20







The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.