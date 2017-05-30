App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 30, 2017 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 65.00 - 65.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels . Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds  yields fell for  a fourth week, amid hopes of a “less  hawkish” inflation outlook by  the  Monetary Policy Committee early next  month when it reviews interest rates • The benchmark  6.97 % 202 6 bond  yield rose slightly to 6.6 7 % from  6.6 5 %  in  the  previous  session • Yield on  the  US 10 - y ear was unchanged at 2. 2 5 % in the previous session

Forex (US$/INR)

The  rupee posted its best weekly increase in nearly a month against  the  US$, as record gains in domestic equities boosted hopes of more foreign  fund inflows • The US $  ended almost unchanged against major currencies on account of thin trading due to holiday. However, we expect the US$ to post mild gains against major currencies on account of political unease in EU and UK. Narrow lead of ruling conservative party ahead of June 8 elections in UK is expected to weigh on the British pound

US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.73. The  June contract open interest increased 13.66 % from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 16.50 % in the last session • We expect  the US$ to find supports at lower levels . Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 64.60 - 64.70Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 65.00/ 65.10Stop Loss: 64.50
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.65 / 64.45R1/R2:65.00 /65.10

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Related news

