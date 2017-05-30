Buy USDINR; target of 65.00 - 65.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds yields fell for a fourth week, amid hopes of a “less hawkish” inflation outlook by the Monetary Policy Committee early next month when it reviews interest rates • The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield rose slightly to 6.6 7 % from 6.6 5 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear was unchanged at 2. 2 5 % in the previous session

The rupee posted its best weekly increase in nearly a month against the US$, as record gains in domestic equities boosted hopes of more foreign fund inflows • The US $ ended almost unchanged against major currencies on account of thin trading due to holiday. However, we expect the US$ to post mild gains against major currencies on account of political unease in EU and UK. Narrow lead of ruling conservative party ahead of June 8 elections in UK is expected to weigh on the British pound

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.73. The June contract open interest increased 13.66 % from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 16.50 % in the last session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels . Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy







US$INR June futures contract (NSE)

View: Bullish on US$INR





Buy US$INR in the range of 64.60 - 64.70

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 65.00/ 65.10

Stop Loss: 64.50





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.65 / 64.45

R1/R2:65.00 /65.10







