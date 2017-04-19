Buy USDINR; target of 64.95: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened slightly higher in the last session and prices rose gradually till high of 64.71. Prices have broken out from its short term declining trend line resistance and closed above the same in the previous session. Prices are expected to recover further from these levels towards immediate resistances placed around last week’s high near 64.85 level and further at its previous swing low around 64.95 level.

Pair : USDINR Action : Buy Entry : 64.60 Target : 64.95 Stop Loss : 64.35

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.