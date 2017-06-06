Buy USDINR; target of 64.95 : Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened lower with gap in the last session and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.45 - 64.55 levels. Prices have been gradually correcting since last few sessions after a breakout from its short term declining trend line in the previous month and are expected to take support and bounce if break above 64.65 level towards next strong resistances placed around 64.95 and 65.10 levels.

