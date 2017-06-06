Buy USDINR; target of 64.95 : Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR for the target of 64.95 with a stop loss of 64.40.
USDINR futures opened lower with gap in the last session and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.45 - 64.55 levels. Prices have been gradually correcting since last few sessions after a breakout from its short term declining trend line in the previous month and are expected to take support and bounce if break above 64.65 level towards next strong resistances placed around 64.95 and 65.10 levels.Pair : USDINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 64.65
Target : 64.95
Stop Loss : 64.40
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.