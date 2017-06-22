Buy USDINR; target of 64.90: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR with a stop loss of 64.30.
Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR
USDINR futures opened higher with gap in the last session and prices consolidated for first half of the session in the range of 64.65 - 64.75 levels. Later prices corrected for the remaining session till low of 64.55 level. Prices have been trading in a narrow range since last few weeks and are expected to recover towards immediate resistances placed around 64.90 and 65.10 levels. On the lower side strong supports are placed around 64.50 and 64.30 levels.Pair : USDINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 64.50
Target : 64.90
Stop Loss : 64.30
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.