Buy USDINR; target of 64.90: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened higher with gap in the last session and prices consolidated for first half of the session in the range of 64.65 - 64.75 levels. Later prices corrected for the remaining session till low of 64.55 level. Prices have been trading in a narrow range since last few weeks and are expected to recover towards immediate resistances placed around 64.90 and 65.10 levels. On the lower side strong supports are placed around 64.50 and 64.30 levels.

